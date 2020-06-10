Finsbury launches ‘workforce return’ service

Finsbury has launched a service to help businesses handle the communications challenges surrounding the return of workforces to offices, following an extended period of lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The service draws on “months of coronavirus support” to clients around the world, including helping frontline workers and reopening businesses in Asia.

Several communications consultancies offer services related to the pandemic, but this is the first of which PRWeek is aware that specifically deals with returning workforces.

Finsbury’s Workforce Return service is aimed at chief executives, chief compliance officers, chief human resources officers, legal counsels and other senior executives.

It advises on how to manage internal comms, reputation, public affairs, advocacy and other communications challenges in the following areas: protecting employee safety and public health; returning to the workplace; corporate reputation and trust; and helping staff adapt to new economic expectations and work practices.

“Never before has the way companies treat and listen to their employees had a more immediate, significant impact on corporate trust, consumer perceptions and the reputation of senior company leaders,” Michael Abrahams, Finsbury's global head of its employee and change communications practice, said.

Louisa Moreton, who leads Finsbury’s employee and change communications practice in Europe, added: “From employees and consumers to media and politicians, the world is looking closely at how businesses bring team members back following furloughs, how they engage employees in their ‘rebuild mission’ and, for some, how they run inevitable redundancy programmes.”

Finsbury’s coronavirus projects have included the reopening of offices and global manufacturing facilities, conflicts between government directives and public health recommendations, furlough and redundancy programmes, and HR communications challenges in the food production and healthcare industries, in which essential employees have remained on the frontline.