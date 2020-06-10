Financial Reporting Council hires comms and public affairs chief

Added 1 hour ago by Arvind Hickman

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) has appointed Kate O’Neill to the new role of director of investor and stakeholder engagement.

News
Kate O’Neill will head up comms, public affairs and stakeholder engagement at the FRC
Kate O’Neill will head up comms, public affairs and stakeholder engagement at the FRC

O’Neill will be responsible for communications, public affairs and stakeholder engagement at the FRC, which regulates auditors, accountants and actuaries.

A former partner at Maitland and Brunswick, O'Neill has also held senior roles at Jupiter Asset Management, Lloyds Banking Group, RBS Asset Management, AMP and Henderson Global Investors.

She joins the FRC as it looks to become a more effective regulator to drive audit reform after the Kingman, CMA and Brydon reviews.

“We are delighted to have attracted someone of Kate’s calibre and experience to this key role, as the FRC strengthens and expands our stakeholder engagement programme in line with the recommendations of the Kingman review as well as supporting the FRC’s transformation programme,” FRC chief executive Sir Jon Thompson said.

PRWeek UK is committed to having a more diverse selection of commentators in our articles, and is compiling a list of BME (black, Asian and minority ethnic) PR professionals who are willing to be quoted. To be added to the list, please email john.harrington@haymarket.com and include your specialist areas of expertise, and/or preferred subjects for commentary.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Latest Articles

Hot Right Now