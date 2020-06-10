Financial Reporting Council hires comms and public affairs chief

O’Neill will be responsible for communications, public affairs and stakeholder engagement at the FRC, which regulates auditors, accountants and actuaries.

A former partner at Maitland and Brunswick, O'Neill has also held senior roles at Jupiter Asset Management, Lloyds Banking Group, RBS Asset Management, AMP and Henderson Global Investors.

She joins the FRC as it looks to become a more effective regulator to drive audit reform after the Kingman, CMA and Brydon reviews.

“We are delighted to have attracted someone of Kate’s calibre and experience to this key role, as the FRC strengthens and expands our stakeholder engagement programme in line with the recommendations of the Kingman review as well as supporting the FRC’s transformation programme,” FRC chief executive Sir Jon Thompson said.