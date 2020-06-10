PR Awards Asia 2020: Integrated Marketing

GOLD winner: OPPO 5G Hotel for OPPO by CampaignLab

As talk of 5G were about to hit Australia, smartphone brands were abuzz with concerns about market share. For Oppo, independent agency CampaignLab was tasked to create a fully integrated marketing campaign that would generate mass brand awareness beyond tech pages, educate consumers around the benefits of 5G, and position its client as a premium and innovative brand.

One thing that CampaignLab found in its research was complex language around 5G and it strategy was to try and include 5G in ‘everyday’ conversations about music, travel, arts, and the like.

To do that, they powered a 5G-powered ‘smart hotel’ inside a 40-feet shipping container. The container was converted into a luxury one-bedroom suite and inside, it was jam-packed with 5G technology including cloud-gaming, buffer-free streaming, immersive AR apps and advanced smart-home features. The entire hotel was powered off the OPPO Reno 5G smartphone which acted as ‘the brains’ behind the hotel.

The integrated campaign included media relations where TV exclusives were offered, a partnership with Home of the Arts in Gold Coast, content marketing where a microsite was built for users to learn about the hotel. Plus, the brand partnered with music festival Splendour in the Grass to be the first location for the hotel.

As a result, the campaign achieved over 100 press articles, international coverage, organic social reach of 16,379 across Oppo Australia’s channels, over 500 unique users and 62 booking enquiries through the microsite, and an overall campaign reach of over 25,000,000. The project was such a hit with the client that the idea is being replicated in the China and New Zealand markets.

