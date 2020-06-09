'Knowledge is fuel for creativity' - What Inspires Me, with Alpaca's Jasmine El-Gabban

Creativity blossoms in fields of knowledge

To arrive at a creative solution to any problem, you’ve got to have knowledge. That doesn’t mean you need a doctorate degree to launch a campaign on a specific issue. It just means that when you’re done tossing around ideas in a brainstorm, knowledge is your filter. It’s the thing that helps you hone and assess the ideas that you’ve created.

Knowledge may seem like the boring, unsexy part of creativity. Yet without it, creativity is messy. And for me, in our industry, knowledge means research. You can Google anything and fill your knowledge gaps instantly. There’s always someone else who has tried to solve a similar problem. You can find decades of award-winning effective campaigns. You must read and listen to those related to your campaign’s cause, no matter how loosely.

Knowledge is fuel for creativity, it’s the raw material that triggers the inspiration upon which ideas are built. It’s in the reading, the listening, the watching, that I find seeds of inspiration.

True stories of love, loss and redemption

As Tina Turner once asked: "What's love got to do, got to do with it?" Well in 'Modern Love', it actually has everything to do with it. 'Modern Love' is a weekly column in The New York Times; it’s also now a book, a podcast and most recently a television show – all about the joys and tribulations of love. But I’m here for the podcast.

Despite the title ‘Modern Love’, listeners encounter real-life stories that are not all about romantic love and aren’t all set in this decade. They’re love stories of every size, shape and form.

PR is storytelling and our job is to find new ways to tell great stories that inspire action, stories that make people do something. There is something so mundane yet magical about the 'Modern Love' stories, each with its own subtle call to action. Separately, these stories tell individual experiences, but together, they form a broader narrative of the human experience. Especially now, finding ways of feeling authentically closer to humanity is a win.

Inspirational snacking on Pinterest

Hello Pinterest, probably the most valuable form of procrastination and the least social of all social-media channels. Ultimately, pinning is a form of collecting, and collecting is an essential part of the creative process.

I think Pinterest is a useful imaginative aid, it helps provide ideas, generate thoughts, provoke feelings and most importantly helps to see things in a different way. If a picture is worth a thousand words, then a Pinterest board is an encyclopaedia of visual creativity.

My name

Specifically, my surname. It’s the reason why I tick the ‘other’ box when you have to fill out forms asking you to define your ethnicity. I proudly write Iraqi and Barbadian. I think our identities affect how we act, think and feel, on a far deeper level than personality traits.

One thing I enjoy about PR is the opportunity to solve problems, be that finding ways to engage an audience or helping a brand activate its purpose. I think our identities influence the way we see the world and in turn how we strategise and create. BAME pros pull from our diverse backgrounds and experiences, those things provide us with inspiration for creativity beyond what others may deem ‘newsworthy’.

