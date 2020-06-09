Coffee Break with UnitedHealthcare’s Kirsten Gorsuch

As a large Minnesota HQ-ed enterprise, UnitedHealth Group felt a particular responsibility to step up and help advance equality following the death of George Floyd while in police custody.

In this edition of Coffee Break, UnitedHealthcare CCO Kirsten Gorsuch outlines the company’s $10 million donation to support the Floyd family, and how it's helped Minneapolis-St. Paul businesses restore operations following civil unrest and funded efforts to advance inclusivity in the Twin Cities.

“It hit really close to home for us,” said Gorsuch in conversation with PRWeek editorial director Steve Barrett. “It’s extremely sad as a city to watch what’s happened”

She added that CEO David Wichmann had been doing daily broadcasts to employees during the COVID-19 lockdown and conducted a special live stream with diversity and inclusion leaders from group subsidiaries UHC and Optum. “It was a raw discussion about what had happened,” she said.

Gorsuch also discussed doing communications during the COVID-19 pandemic, returning to the office and the dynamic between UnitedHealthcare and parent company UnitedHealth Group.

Coffee Break is a weekly 15-minute intermission in your working day to discover more about PR pros occupying interesting roles across the industry, live each Wednesday morning by 11:00am ET.

To suggest a guest for Coffee Break, pitch steve.barrett@prweek.com.