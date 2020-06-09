Creatives want you to hijack racist social feeds with #FlowersForFloyd

Flowers are fighting hate.

Two creatives are calling on the public to share their artwork using the hashtag #FlowersForFloyd to hijack racist social media feeds.

Justin Joo, a copywriter at 72andSunny New York, and Taylor Roberts, an art director at Wieden+Kennedy, are encouraging social media users to not tag Black Lives Matter and instead use "#BlueLivesMatter," "#WhiteLivesMatter" and "#AllLivesMatter" among others to quiet the noise in memory of George Floyd.

The duo, which works together on side projects that shine a light on communities for people of color, said on Monday: "Monday, June 8, the city of Houston memorializes George Floyd. And despite a global plea for justice, there are still racist movements spreading hate online today.

"So today, no matter who you are, help us flood the feeds of racist movements like #WhiteLivesMatter #BlueLivesMatter and #Trump2020 with #FlowersForFloyd. Post the image to your feed and tag these racist movements to bury messages of hate under messages of support. On the day of George Floyd’s memorial, let’s silence the hate to give his family a day of peace while they say goodbye to their son, father, uncle, brother."

Jasione flowers are a symbol of justice and rightfulness.

The creatives are encouraging people to do the following:

Today, we silence hate in memory of George Floyd.

Help flood the feeds of racist movements with #FlowersForFloyd

Share this post to your feed and tag #BlueLivesMatter #WhiteLivesMatter #AlLivesMatter #MAGA #Trump2020

Do not tag Black Lives Matter. We want to flood only racist feeds.

Copy and paste this into your caption and spread the word.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com.