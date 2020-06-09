PRWeek launches Middle East Power Book 2020

The launch of the Middle East Power Book 2020 was delayed from the spring owing to the Covid-19 crisis – and it will be online only this year as a result. Last year was the inaugural Middle East Power Book, which was launched at an event in Dubai in April.

The individuals featured in 2020 are a combination of senior in-house comms professionals and leading PR agency executives. They were selected on the basis of a number of criteria, including their seniority within key organisations in the region; the size and importance of the organisations they represent; their influence on, and contribution to, the professionals comms business here; and their personal achievements and networks.



PRWeek worked closely with launch partner MEPRA, with additional help from the PRCA MENA, to produce an objective representation.



The comms professionals who responded discussed the challenges and opportunities for the sector, including the effects of the C-19 crisis and inevitable economic downturn.

"Sadly, PRWeek’s annual survey of Middle East comms leaders coincided with a major regional and global crisis in 2020" said PRWeek EMEA’s editor-in-chief, Danny Rogers. “Nevertheless, this is an invaluable ‘who’s who’ guide to top professionals in the region, with some fascinating responses. There is great insight, honesty - and an overriding sense of optimism for the future.”

