Datamatics names Andy Waller as strategic partnerships leader for research, analytics

MUMBAI: Datamatics, a global business process management and digital services vendor, has appointed Andy Waller as head of strategic partnerships for its research and analytics solutions division.

Datamatics provides services to improve business productivity and improve customer experience. It serves verticals including market research brands and agencies. Datamatics helps market research firms create a view of the customer, drawing on diverse data sources, and provides consulting and data management and modeling services.

Waller will work to enhance engagement between Datamatics and market research chief experience officers.

Waller has experience in market research, and most recently served as global COO at brand consultancy Hall & Partners.

“I have worked with many excellent Indian BPO companies in my career. Where Datamatics stands out is their scale, breadth of industries served, and their focus on technology R&D,” Waller said. “I am very excited about how we can help [market research] agencies improve their productivity and accelerate their growth.”