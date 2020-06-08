Burrelles, Talkwalker partner on media tracking

NEW YORK: Media intelligence provider Burrelles is teaming up with social listening platform Talkwalker to provide a global media tracking service that includes complimentary crisis updates.

The goal of the partnership is to offer Burrelles customers comprehensive insights from print, internet, broadcast, podcasts and social media from one platform. The analytics layer will deliver real-time reporting on brand-related conversations, according to the two companies.

Through the end of this month, Burrelles and Talkwalker are also offering a free AM Briefing, summarizing and linking to headline news coverage of the COVID-19 crisis from the top 25 domestic print news sources.

The companies have also published a free guide to positive brand communication during a crisis, including tips on how to navigate the COVID-19 environment and techniques used by big brands to optimize their communications.

Talkwalker released data on social media use about the pandemic this spring.

Early this year, Talkwalker CEO Robert Glaesener said the company was “investigating” tools that would allow users to map social conversations through images and video, saying, “It’s certainly on our roadmap.”