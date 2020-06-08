Elite Change CEO on handling PR for George Floyd’s memorial

HOUSTON: Elite Change is handling PR for The Fountain of Praise, a church where mourners can view George Floyd's casket for six hours on Monday in his hometown of Houston.

Dallas Jones, president and CEO of the strategic communications and public affairs firm, is also a deacon at The Fountain of Praise. His firm started working with the church on a pro bono basis one week ago.

Aside from a break last Tuesday to participate in a peaceful protest with 60,000 people in downtown Houston, staffers at Jones’ firm have been in a “mad dash” to help the church, he said.

“When it was decided by the Floyd family that the services would be held at the church, we were engaged to help coordinate media and any PR in regards to the church,” Jones said. “We knew there would be a large outpouring of people calling, wanting to get involved or wanting information.”

Elite Change arranged for media outlets to tour the space on Friday to get an idea of what Monday’s event would look like.

“Our message has been that, as The Fountain of Praise, we are in the business of healing and restoration,” Jones said. “So we are focused on the family and making sure their spiritual needs are met, even in the midst of all the noise and chaos happening around this funeral and George Floyd’s death.”

Monday’s viewing, the final stop in a series of memorials for Floyd, is open to the public, so Jones has been communicating that the church is holy ground and a place of “reverence and reflection, and to come with the utmost sense of peaceful action.”

Monday’s memorial is also being live-streamed by news outlets.

A public viewing for George Floyd takes place in his childhood hometown of Houston. https://t.co/fFrtQzH1i8 — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) June 8, 2020

Earlier memorials for Floyd have been held in Minneapolis and Raeford, North Carolina, near where he was born. His funeral is set for Tuesday, followed by burial at the Houston Memorial Gardens cemetery in suburban Pearland.

Floyd died on May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck. His death has spurred more than a week of international protests against police brutality and racial injustice.