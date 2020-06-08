PRWeek UK names inaugural 30 Under 30: Newcomer line-up

Alongside the usual 30 Under 30 list, this year PR professionals could also be nominated for the Newcomer accolade.

It is for under-30s who have been in full-time employment in comms roles for no more than two years but have already shown signs of a promising career ahead. Next month PRWeek will be profiling those on the Newcomer list and asking about themselves and their views of important industry issues.

Thanks to our judges in the Newcomer category: Tobi Ruth Adebekun, communications, international, Snap Inc; Carolan Davidge, executive director, marketing & engagement, British Heart Foundation; and Emma Gorton, senior director, Hanover.

The six 30 Under 30: Newcomer winners for 2020 are:

Rachel Besenyei, head of growth & social, BrandContent

Rory Grenham, account manager, Blakeney



Oliver Longworth, lead researcher and analyst, Borkowski PR

Bridget McArthur, senior account executive, Aspectus

Jainie Mills, social media adviser, BP

Olivia Shalofsky, assistant PR manager, KPMG

Congratulations to them and thanks to everyone for taking part.

PRWeek UK is committed to having a more diverse selection of commentators in our articles, and is compiling a list of BME (black, Asian and minority ethnic) PR professionals who are willing to be quoted. To be added to the list, please email john.harrington@haymarket.com and include your specialist areas of expertise, and/or preferred subjects for commentary.