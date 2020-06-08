Frank founder joins software company Propel

Bloch is to join Propel’s advisory board – his first new appointment since stepping down from his executive role at Frank.

Propel develops public relations management software, which includes a research tool that draws on a database of more than one million journalists, 50 million influencers and three billion articles. It also offers online and social-media monitoring, Gmail and Outlook integrations for pitching, journalist engagement scores, a CRM built specifically for PR, measurement tools to track business outcomes and ROI and interactive and fully customised dashboard reports.

The company was founded by former PR agency owner Zach Cutler and software engineer David Cohen. Its headquarters are in Tel Aviv, but it also has teams in Washington DC and London.

Bloch joins an advisory board of leading technology entrepreneurs and investors in Israel and New York.

“I am delighted to be joining the advisory board of such a dynamic and fast-growing challenger business,” Bloch said.

“Propel is completely disrupting the PR software space and taking on the established industry players head-on. They have a significantly superior product which has been designed from the ground-up by PR people who understand the requirements of the industry, and they are more competitively priced.”

Cutler added: “Andrew is one of the most talented and disruptive thinkers in PR. He is renowned for his bold, out-of-the-box thinking, and is one of the most connected and respected people in the industry. Andrew’s wealth of experience and extensive network will help Propel to grow and achieve our ambitions. I’m thrilled to welcome him to the team."

Since stepping back from his day-to-day role at Frank, Bloch has been consulting in the creative and marketing services industry and continues to represent Lord Sugar and his associated companies. He has also joined The Prince's Trust as a business mentor sitting on its Business Launch Group panel.