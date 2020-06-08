Headland wins three major accounts and grows senior team

The consultancy won retained mandates for all three accounts in recent months.

The Saga brief covers financial PR, corporate comms, public affairs and campaigning across its travel, savings and insurance sectors. Saga specialises in services for over-50s and is led by Euan Sutherland, the former Superdry chief executive.

The Co-op account covers financial PR, corporate comms and public affairs, with some campaigning work for its head office. It applies to all parts of the Co-op except for food.

Headland will provide financial PR and corporate comms for online clothing retailer Asos.

The accounts are being led by partners Susanna Voyle and Stephen Malthouse.

The consultancy has also made a series of senior appointments. Former Number 10 strategic communications director Ben Mascall, who joined Headland in 2018, has been promoted to partner.

Headland has also hired James Terry as a director. He has joined from Teamspirit and is a specialist in traditional financial services and fintech.

Jane Glover has been recruited as an account director. She previously worked as an associate partner at Camarco and is a financial PR specialist.

In addition, Headland has appointed Charlotte Wilkins as an associate director. She recently worked as public relations manager at Vitality and was previously a senior consultant at Teneo.

“Headland has continued to hire and invest in our talent and add to our expertise, despite the challenging circumstances faced by everyone during the Covid-19 pandemic,” Headland chief executive Chris Salt said.

“Ben’s elevation to become a partner is evidence of his significant contribution to our advisory capability for clients. He has served at the heart of government and on the frontline of the election trail, and offers our clients first-class strategy and insight.”