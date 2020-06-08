PRWeek UK unveils 30 Under 30 2020

The list has been compiled following a judging process and features a selection of high-performing professionals in their 20s from a variety of agency and in-house roles.

PRWeek will be profiling the 30 next month, asking their views on crucial industry issues and finding out more about themselves.

Thanks to this year's judges for their huge efforts: Perveen Akhtar, senior PR manager, Europe, Dolby Laboratories; Alex Bigg, CEO, Engine MHP + Mischief; Francis Ingham, director general, PRCA; Effie Kanyua, director of PR & communications, Hearst UK; and Laura Peters, director of communications, Cancer Research.

PRWeek also reveals the winners of the inaugural 30 Under 30: Newcomer category in a separate article today. This is for under-30s who have been in full-time employment in comms roles for no more than two years but have shown signs of a promising career.

The 30 Under 30 2020 are listed below

Thomas Anelay, associate director, Grayling

Nigel Anthony, speechwriter and editorial manager, HSBC

Naiema Ashraf, senior account manager, WE Communications

Joshua Burrell, senior press officer, Transport for London

Tiffany Burrows, account director, public affairs, Newington Communications

Naomi Clarke, senior communications officer, Academy of Medical Sciences

Jo Dalton, account manager, Lodestone Communications

Emma Divers, Scotland manager, PLMR

Sam Gavin, senior account director, Grayling

Beatrice Giribaldi Groak, client director, Digitalis

Niamh Griffin, account director, WE Communications

Sheeraz Gulsher, senior account manager, PrettyGreen

Rebecca Hallinan, managing partner and co-founder, Full Volume PR

Annie Johnston, account manager, 90TEN

Hollie Jones, senior account manager, Liquid

Indigo Le Fèvre, senior account director, The Romans

Hélène Legay, consultant, APCO Worldwide

Matt Mckenna, head of communications (UK), Finder.com

Ashleigh McLeod, PR and marketing officer, Housing 21

Kelvin Morgan, senior account director, Madano

Rebecca Parlby, account director, Lansons

Shannon Peerless, managing director, 10 Yetis

Costanza Poggi, manager, Seahorse Environmental Communications

Holly Ramsey, associate director, Interel Consulting

Shiryn Sayani, communications manager (policy and campaigns), The Bar Council

Misha Talheth-Fell, senior account director, Porter Novelli

Rosie Taylor, account director, Instinct PR

Louise Veitch, account director, Aspectus Group

Lydia Willgress, senior consultant, Lexington Communications

Sophie Williams, account director, Kazoo Communications

Congratulations to the 30 and thanks to everyone for taking part.