PRWeek UK unveils 30 Under 30 2020

The list has been compiled following a judging process and features a selection of high-performing professionals in their 20s from a variety of agency and in-house roles.
PRWeek will be profiling the 30 next month, asking their views on crucial industry issues and finding out more about themselves.
Thanks to this year's judges for their huge efforts: Perveen Akhtar, senior PR manager, Europe, Dolby Laboratories; Alex Bigg, CEO, Engine MHP + Mischief; Francis Ingham, director general, PRCA; Effie Kanyua, director of PR & communications, Hearst UK; and Laura Peters, director of communications, Cancer Research.
PRWeek also reveals the winners of the inaugural 30 Under 30: Newcomer category in a separate article today. This is for under-30s who have been in full-time employment in comms roles for no more than two years but have shown signs of a promising career.
The 30 Under 30 2020 are listed below
- Thomas Anelay, associate director, Grayling
- Nigel Anthony, speechwriter and editorial manager, HSBC
- Naiema Ashraf, senior account manager, WE Communications
- Joshua Burrell, senior press officer, Transport for London
- Tiffany Burrows, account director, public affairs, Newington Communications
- Naomi Clarke, senior communications officer, Academy of Medical Sciences
- Jo Dalton, account manager, Lodestone Communications
- Emma Divers, Scotland manager, PLMR
- Sam Gavin, senior account director, Grayling
- Beatrice Giribaldi Groak, client director, Digitalis
- Niamh Griffin, account director, WE Communications
- Sheeraz Gulsher, senior account manager, PrettyGreen
- Rebecca Hallinan, managing partner and co-founder, Full Volume PR
- Annie Johnston, account manager, 90TEN
- Hollie Jones, senior account manager, Liquid
- Indigo Le Fèvre, senior account director, The Romans
- Hélène Legay, consultant, APCO Worldwide
- Matt Mckenna, head of communications (UK), Finder.com
- Ashleigh McLeod, PR and marketing officer, Housing 21
- Kelvin Morgan, senior account director, Madano
- Rebecca Parlby, account director, Lansons
- Shannon Peerless, managing director, 10 Yetis
- Costanza Poggi, manager, Seahorse Environmental Communications
- Holly Ramsey, associate director, Interel Consulting
- Shiryn Sayani, communications manager (policy and campaigns), The Bar Council
- Misha Talheth-Fell, senior account director, Porter Novelli
- Rosie Taylor, account director, Instinct PR
- Louise Veitch, account director, Aspectus Group
- Lydia Willgress, senior consultant, Lexington Communications
- Sophie Williams, account director, Kazoo Communications
Congratulations to the 30 and thanks to everyone for taking part.
PRWeek UK is committed to having a more diverse selection of commentators in our articles, and is compiling a list of BME (black, Asian and minority ethnic) PR professionals who are willing to be quoted. To be added to the list, please email john.harrington@haymarket.com