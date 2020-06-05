LTA hires senior BBC comms figure as head of corporate affairs

Ben Wiseman, currently senior head of communications at the BBC, will join the LTA on 22 June. He will lead the governing body’s strategic comms and media relations teams, while working closely with its marketing and digital departments on campaigns.

Wiseman will report to chief operating officer Julie Porter – who sits on the executive team of the LTA – and becomes the most senior comms professional for the body. Victoria O’Byrne, the LTA’s former director of comms, left last year.

John Dolan, the LTA’s longstanding head of media, will report to Wiseman, alongside head of strategic comms Andy Dodd.

At the BBC, Wiseman was responsible for running the corporate press office at one of the busiest and most-high profile organisations in the UK. He has also previously overseen the comms for all of the corporation’s network television channels, including publicity for some of the UK’s biggest shows.

His roles during his 14 years at the BBC included comms strategy, media handling, internal communications and public affairs, as well as working alongside BBC Sport for many years. Prior to joining the BBC, Wiseman was a senior press officer for the Liberal Democrats.

The LTA, formerly the Lawn Tennis Association, is currently setting the guidelines for the full return of tennis in Britain after the lockdown. Scott Lloyd joined the organisation as chief executive in early 2018 and the governing body’s current mission statement is ‘Tennis opened up'.

“Our mission is to grow tennis by making it relevant, accessible, welcoming and enjoyable. We’re here to govern and develop tennis in Britain, from grassroots participation through to the professional game,” says the LTA.



