Just briefly

People moves

ANNAPOLIS, MD

Crosby Marketing Communications has hired Julia Krahe as SVP of its Washington, DC, office. Before Crosby, Krahe was an SVP at Edelman.

LOS ANGELES

Media, influencer relations and social media marketing communications firm Murphy O’Brien has hired real estate marketer Michael Altneu as VP of real estate.

MANCHESTER, NH

York IE has hired Katelyn Campbell as a VP overseeing the daily operation of the services practice. Prior to joining York IE, Campbell was at PAN Communications.

NEW YORK

Integrated food and beverage marketing and communications agency Colangelo & Partners has hired Felipe Gonzalez-Gordon as COO and partner.

PALO ALTO, CA

Enterprise software company VMware has hired Carol Carpenter as chief marketing officer. She had been VP of product marketing at Google Cloud.

Account wins

NEW YORK, NY

Parking, storage and office space provider Edison Properties has named BerlinRosen its PR agency of record.

Brandstyle Communications has been named agency of record for Garrett Wade, a Brooklyn-based retailer of hand tools, and One Manhattan Dental.

TURKS AND CAICOS

The Turks and Caicos Islands Tourist Board has hired J. Wade Public Relations as its public relations agency of record, effective immediately.

In other comms news…

MIAMI

Full-service, female-led communications agency Boden has joined the Association of National Advertisers’ Alliance for Inclusive and Multicultural Marketing, an industry-wide alliance representing advertisers, media, research companies, trade organizations and agencies across Hispanic, African-American, Asian-American, LGBTQ, People with Disabilities and non-multicultural segments.