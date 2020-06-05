Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know Friday morning

Correcting a centuries-old wrong begins with a look in the mirror. Too often, says Johnny Little, the owner of eLittle Communications Group, corporations turn to large PR agencies that lack a single person of color on their executive staff. Little worked with the city of Ferguson, Missouri after the killing of African American Michael Brown.

Running an op-ed by Republican Senator Tom Cotton was a mistake, a New York Times spokeswoman said in a statement Thursday, after Times staff and others complained about the essay. Cotton's piece, posted Wednesday, called for the use of troops to restore order after protests over the police killing of George Floyd turned violent. "We've examined the piece and the process leading up to its publication," Times spokeswoman Eileen Murphy, wrote. "This review made clear that a rushed editorial process led to the publication of an Op-Ed that did not meet our standards. As a result, we're planning to examine both short-term and long-term changes, to include expanding our fact-checking operation and reducing the number of Op-Eds we publish." (New York Times)

Gail Heimann was the guest Thursday on our weekly podcast The PR Week. Weber Shadwick's president and CEO talked with PRWeek editors Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch about her agency and the PR news of the day including cuts at Edelman, PRWeek U.S. events going virtual and more.

Twitter has pulled a Trump campaign video over copyright concerns. The June 3 tweet, decrying violent protests over the police killing of George Floyd, now shows the message: "This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner." The video is still displaying on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. (Variety) This is the second time Twitter culled a Trump tweet over copyright issues. Last year it removed a Trump post attacking Joe Biden that included a meme based on a Nickelback video. (Business Insider)

Case study: the Def Comedy Jam, Healing Through Laughter. Working with Capital Public Relations, Catalyst Group, Mercury Affairs, and Gushcloud, Def Comedy Jam released a live, three-hour comedy fundraiser hosted by Cedric the Entertainer to raise funds for COVID-19 essential workers and individuals in underserved communities.