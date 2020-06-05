Swiss health-tech firm calls in UK agency support

The Sheffield-based healthcare agency is tasked with “driving adoption” of Vtuls' AI-driven remote health-monitoring platform.

The technology remotely monitors more than 40 vital signs, including temperature and breathing rate, and sends an early warning alert to clinicians if deterioration occurs.

Evergreen said it would deliver “a strategic outcomes-based programme of activity” to overhaul the brand and launch it in community care settings.

Leigh Greenwood, founder of Evergreen, said: “There has never been a greater need for technology that protects and improves people’s health. Our initial branding, messaging and media activity is already driving enquiries from the care sector.”

Jas Saini, founder of Vtuls, added: “Evergreen’s experience in the health sector has enabled us to really hit the ground running and we’re confident that the partnership can help us to get our life-saving and life-changing technology into new markets at a time when it is most needed.”

Evergreen’s other clients include physiotherapy group, Ascenti, and the British Tinnitus Association.





