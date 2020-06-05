Through the past five years, the Business School at Canterbury Christ Church University and Vuelio have conducted research into this market – looking at sectors, channels, influences, passions and more. As influencers matured, so has this research turning from the UK Bloggers Survey into the Influencer Survey 2020.
This research now provides an invaluable insight into both influencer trends and a broader data reach to reflect the entire influencer marketing industry better. And it has also taken in the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Here at PRWeek, we’ve digested the insights into what’s most of interest to PR practitioners. This has become an invaluable snapshot into a still green part of your communications armoury, ripe with potential for enormous, authentic reach.
To find out more about Vuelio, who provides influencers with timely and relevant content, visit vuelio.com