Movers & Shakers: Edelman, Google, Jaguar Land Rover, MHP, BCW and more

Edelman announce global redundancies

Edelman is cutting 390 staff worldwide as the business begins to make a net loss due to the coronavirus pandemic. Read more.

Jaguar Land Rover names new corp affairs director

Jaguar Land Rover has appointed Chris Thorp as corporate affairs director with immediate effect, succeeding Helen McLintock. Read more.

Milk & Honey PR promotes Ailene Barr

Milk & Honey PR has promoted Ailene Barr to client director. Barr, formerly PR manager at uSwitch, joined the agency in March 2019 as a client manager. During lockdown, the agency has won new clients including Sterling Mint, rePurpose, Plan International and RBW. Meanwhile, Rachel Proctor, head of digital, has become a shareholder at the agency.

Newsfeed PR hires Jodie Simpson

Newsfeed PR has hired Brands2Life’s head of Consumer, Jodie Simpson, as executive director. She replaces Liam Maguire, who is taking on another role within the VCCP Partnership. Read more.

Target grows senior team

Cheltenham-based communications agency Target has made two senior hires – Claire McGill has joined as marketing director and Oliver Smith as business development director. McGill has worked with LEGO, Camden Council and several hospitality clients in the UK and US. Oliver, meanwhile, comes from a background of sales and marketing development within FTSE 100 FMCG corporates, and luxury goods and services.

Rud Pederson expands into Germany

European public affairs and communications firm Rud Pedersen Group has expanded into Germany and established a new team, to be led by former FleishmanHillard Germany corporate and public affairs practice lead Hendrik Hagemann. Read more.

John Smedley hires head of PR

UK fashion company John Smedley has brought its communications in-house and appointed Andy Naylor as global head of PR, VIP and social media. Read more.

Barley promotes pair to director roles

Purpose-driven communications specialist Barley Communications has promoted Laura Harrison and James McCollum to director roles. Harrison has worked with the agency since 2016 and was made head of sustainability in 2019, while McCollum joined as an associate director in 2018. Both report to agency founders James Ford and Sam Williams, and will work to expand Barley’s sustainability, health, third sector and public sector client roster. Harrison’s role includes leading Barley’s work with environmental charity Hubbub, MIW Water Coolers and other clients, while McCollum will lead accounts including National Trading Standards, European Association for Cardio-Thoracic Surgery and UK Biocentre.

Health United names MD

Health Unlimited has promoted longstanding team member Clare Peck to managing director, as current MD Terry Bradley prepares to step down to "pursue other interests". Read more.

Hallam restructures leadership

Nottingham digital marketing agency Hallam has promoted three new directors in a strategic restructure. Charlotte Tomlinson has been promoted to media director, Matt Berry to client services director, and Joe Powell to creative director. The promotions follow the recent appointment of Julio Taylor as chief executive and Jake Third as managing director. Ben Wood's role has also changed as part of the restructure, with him moving from digital director to strategy director. Jon Martin remains the agency’s technical director and Chris Bogin has been named as Hallam’s new head of operations.

Google hires former BCW Brussels CEO

Karen Massin, former chief executive of BCW Brussels, has been appointed head of government affairs and public policy in the Belgian capital by Google. Read more.

MHP hires senior director

MHP Health has appointed Alison Dunlop, former managing director of MSL UK’s health practice, as a senior director in its patient advocacy team. Read more.

Ex-Hotwire directors launch agency

Darryl Sparey and Paul Stollery, previously directors at global comms agency Hotwire, have launched a marketing and communications consultancy that “sales teams love”. They will be joined by two senior consultants in media relations: Hannah Joyce and Courtney Glymph. Read more.

HMA appoints new chair

The Hotel Marketing Association (HMA) has appointed Petra Clayton as its next chair, succeeding Ed Purnell and Julian Ebbutt. Clayton is chief executive and founder of hospitality marketing agency Custard Communications. She will champion the importance of hotel marketing professionals collaborating and continuing to develop.

Ex-Labour MP joins TheCityUK

Financial services trade association TheCityUK has appointed former Labour MP and shadow minister Emma Reynolds as managing director of public affairs, policy and research. Read more.

Lodestone hires PwC partner

Political strategy and corporate comms agency Lodestone has appointed former PricewaterhouseCoopers partner Stuart Warriner as a non-executive director. Read more.

BCW hires healthcare MD

Former Porter Novelli co-managing director Nicole Yost has joined BCW in the new role of MD of healthcare business transformation. Read more.