Pitch Update: Hyatt, Hotels.com, Right Guard, Haier, Turks and Caicos and more

PRWeek launches Pitch Influence competition

PRs, influencers and others can test their pitching abilities against each other in a new competition backed by PRWeek and our sister title, Campaign. Read more.

SAS expands LEWIS remit

SAS, the global analytics company, has expanded its relationship with LEWIS into the Nordics. The agency will work with its Nordic partner, Cloudberry, to deliver brand awareness in Sweden, Denmark and Norway. LEWIS’ UK team will provide an international hub function to manage and co-ordinate activity in the Nordics, as well as provide social-media management for SAS Nordic Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook channels. SAS has worked with LEWIS for six years in the UK and Ireland.

Hyatt retains Zeno Group

Hyatt International EAME has named Zeno Group as its agency of record for corporate and brand communications. Read more.

Art Market Research hires agency for index launch

Art Market Research has appointed Maria Boyle Communications to handle its PR. Based in London, Art Market Research measures market sentiment in the art, antiques, and collectibles sectors. It produces a suite of indexes, ranging from contemporary art to classic cars, for clients including HM Revenue & Customs, Knight Frank, auction houses Christie’s and Sotheby’s, British Art Fair and media companies such as Bloomberg, Wall Street Journal, The Art Newspaper and Financial Times. Maria Boyle Communications will be tasked with launching the world’s first index to track the performance of luxury handbags.

Haier appoints agency to PR and marketing brief

Haier has appointed Agent42 to work across all of its laundry and cooling brands, including Candy, Casarte, Fisher & Paykel, GE Appliances, and Hoover for activity in the UK and Ireland. Read more.

4media Group UK to relaunch Right Guard

Henkel has appointed 4media Group UK to relaunch its Right Guard deodorant brand, following a competitive pitch. 4media Group will work alongside the brand to develop its messaging and legacy as a longstanding presence in the UK market. The account will use 4media’s core services, including research, broadcast, and video production.

Hotels.com appoints Manifest

Hotels.com has appointed Manifest to deliver an integrated PR, social media and content brief, PRWeek can reveal. Read more.

Spider wins ice cream client

Spider has been appointed to deliver a summer campaign and European toolkit for luxury low-calorie ice cream brand Oppo Brothers. The agency will handle consumer and trade PR, and influencer engagement to help raise awareness of the brand and its new flavours over the summer months. Spider will begin by driving awareness of the brand’s new direct-to-consumer service, Oppo Delivered. The initiative is designed to help make a difference during the COVID-19 crisis, with Oppo giving a free tub to each customer’s neighbour to enjoy and all profits being donated to NHS Charities Together.

Wildfire wins Emarsys global account

Tech PR firm Wildfire has been appointed by omnichannel customer-engagement platform provider Emarsys as lead global agency, with a focus on boosting awareness of the brand in the UK and US. Wildfire aims to amplify Emarsys’s new corporate messaging through a PR programme that engages the marketing, retail, business and national media within these regions, while providing central strategy and content for Emarsys’s international agencies in Europe and Asia. Working with more than 2,500 brands around the world, Emarsys delivers the only omnichannel customer-engagement platform built to accelerate business outcomes.

Turks and Caicos turn to J. Wade

The Turks and Caicos Islands Tourist Board has appointed J. Wade Public Relations as its public relations agency of record. The boutique public relations and social-media firm specialises in travel and lifestyle. It will lead a strategic campaign that focuses on the defining pillars and ethos of the islands, hospitality partners, and experiences at the islands. It will also expand upon the Turks and Caicos Islands’ position as a five-star luxury destination, including “compelling and inspiring” storytelling, press and celebrity trips, and driving visitors as the Islands reopen their borders.

Madano wins UrbanChain

Energy exchange company UrbanChain has hired Madano to advise it on public affairs and external communications. Read more.

Spreckley wins recruitment clients

Specialist recruiter Beringer Tame and its sister company, Hannington Tame, have appointed Spreckley as their retained PR agency, to deliver a thought leadership and corporate profiling campaign as the country comes out of lockdown. Founded and led by chief executive Patrick Tame, Beringer Tame works with household brands to headhunt digital talent, while Hannington Tame provides expertise in ecommerce and online marketing, but focuses on executive searching for digital leadership roles. With offices in Basingstoke and London, the firms have tasked Spreckley with promoting their approach to meeting demand for digital talent as the economy comes out of the COVID-19 crisis.

Lendwise hires MRM

Education finance specialist peer-to-peer (P2P) platform Lendwise has appointed financial services communications consultancy MRM to assist its expansion and client-acquisition plans through proactive and reactive PR and communications. The business, which is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority, pairs investors with students and professionals seeking to borrow money to fund their postgraduate education and professional qualifications. MRM will be responsible for supporting Lendwise’s growth as an emerging P2P lender, working alongside co-founders Rishi Zaveri, Ioannis Georgiou and Kypros Mouzouros and head of marketing Anita Christophides.

Reswirl hires Avant

Fashion, beauty and entertainment agency Avant PR has been appointed by Reswirl to manage press on the launch of its zero-waste toothbrush and associated Kickstarter campaign. Reswirl toothbrushes are biodegradable and recycled to create new ones. Avant will work with Reswirl to promote its Kickstarter campaign as the brand looks to raise the necessary funds to launch its recyclable toothbrush. The agency will then promote the brand’s consumer launch later in 2020.

Reeves wins Fortel Group brief

Birmingham agency Reeves PR has been appointed by Black Country-based Fortel Group to handle press and media, social-media support and a brand refresh for its group companies, including Fortel, Sky Blue Solutions and Nexus. Fortel is a UK supplier of labour to the construction industry, providing more than 2,000 workers at over 130 locations, while Sky Blue Solutions focuses on white-collar and rail labour supply, and Nexus provides facilities-management services such as security and environmental hygiene.

Online marketplace Fruugo hires ZPR

Finn Partners company ZPR has won the retained account for Fruugo – a global online marketplace that connects retailers with more than four billion potential customers in 46 countries. ZPR will manage Cumbria-headquartered Fruugo’s first PR push to build its media and social corporate reputation within the corporate, trade and retail sectors.