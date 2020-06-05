Hyatt International books agency for EMEA brief

Zeno was retained by Hyatt International EAME (Europe, Africa and Middle East) in May, during a challenging time for the hotel and hospitality sector, which is facing an unprecedented downturn in business due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

3 Monkeys Zeno will act as hub agency for Hyatt International across the region in a brief that covers corporate and executive communications, employee engagement, issues management, and creative brand storytelling. Zeno Paris will look after a corporate and brand brief in France.

“Zeno impressed us with their understanding of Hyatt’s company values and our purpose of care, that we believe is now more important than ever. We are very much looking forward to working with the Zeno teams in the UK and France as the restrictions on domestic and international travel start to be lifted, and we begin to reactivate the business and transition into a recovery phase”, said Simone Loretan, Hyatt EAME-SWA regional vice-president of marketing and communications.

“While undoubtedly the hotel and hospitality sector are facing significant challenges in the coming months, it has never been more important to communicate who you are and what you stand for as a business,” 3 Monkeys Zeno deputy head of corporate Darren Young said.

“Hyatt has ambitious growth plans for the EAME region, and we are very excited to have the opportunity to work alongside the teams in Zurich and Paris as it moves to a new normal.”