Haier Group appoints agency to handle PR and marketing

Agent42 has won the PR and above-the-line marketing account for home appliances group Haier UK and Ireland.

Haier develops products across the cooling and laundry categories, with brands including Hoover, Candy, Casarte, Fisher & Paykel and GE Appliances.

“We are absolutely thrilled and excited to be partnering with the team at Haier UK and Ireland," Agent42 director Linda Hassall said. "From our very first meeting it was clear what the vision and the objectives were, and we can’t wait to deliver this throughout 2020.”

Antony Peart, Haier’s director of brand and communications, said: “Throughout the process Agent42 were able to successfully demonstrate their credentials and creativity and we believe that they are well equipped to meet our business challenges.”

Agent42 provides services in PR, influencer marketing, creative, content, digital, social media, film, shopper marketing and events. Its clients include Sony PlayStation 4, Sega, Dixons Carphone, Topman, Tango and Fossil Group.