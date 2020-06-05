Five Campaigns We Liked in May: your winner revealed

PRWeek's Five Campaigns We Liked in May contest was eventually won – with nearly 90 per cent of the votes – by dating app Badoo, which used its outdoor advertising inventory to broadcast thousands of messages from users to NHS and frontline workers at Piccadilly Circus. The Romans worked on the campaign.

In second place this month was IKEA's Furniture Fort.

See the full results below and find out more about the winning campaign:

Badoo – #BadooLoveLetters

Dating app Badoo used its outdoor advertising inventory to broadcast thousands of messages from users to NHS and frontline workers at the iconic Piccadilly Circus billboard.

The campaign, devised with The Romans, included messages submitted by members of the public, including the likes of “We’re here because you’re there” (by Thomas in Cardiff), and “Not all heroes wear capes, thank you!” (Hollie in Croydon).

