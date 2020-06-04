In this episode of The PR Week, Gail Heimann, president and CEO of Weber Shadwick, discusses how the company is engaging in internal discussions on race and advising clients on taking a stand authentically.
She and PRWeek editors Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch chat about cuts at Edelman, a moving op-ed from Elon University School of Communications dean Rochelle Ford, PRWeek U.S. events going virtual and more.
The PR Week: 6.5.2020: Gail Heimann, Weber Shandwick
