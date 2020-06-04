The PR Week: 6.5.2020: Gail Heimann, Weber Shandwick

In this episode of The PR Week, Gail Heimann, president and CEO of Weber Shadwick, discusses how the company is engaging in internal discussions on race and advising clients on taking a stand authentically.



She and PRWeek editors Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch chat about cuts at Edelman, a moving op-ed from Elon University School of Communications dean Rochelle Ford, PRWeek U.S. events going virtual and more.