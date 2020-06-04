Allison+Partners on pitching for Budweiser via Zoom

Pitching for business is stressful enough. But during COVID-19 lockdown, PR pros are trying to win clients via Zoom.

Last month,Budweiser selected Allison+Partners as its U.S. AOR following a video conference. In a video with PRWeek, the firm’s president of consumer brands, Lisa Rosenberg, talks about what the experience was like.

Other PR pros, including Coyne PR president John Gogarty, Hill+Knowlton Strategies chief business development officer Sam Lythgoe and Torchia Communications MD and partner Daniel Torchia, dish on the pros and cons of the new normal of pitching.

Watch the full video here: