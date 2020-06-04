Racial injustice: 'Our country has never dealt with the issue of race'

The death of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis and an incident in Central Park when a white woman called the police on a black man on Memorial Day have revived concerns that racial injustice is as prevalent as ever in modern America.

PRWeek editorial director Steve Barrett gathered together Metro Atlanta Chamber's Deisha Barnett, Yum Brands' Jerilan Greene, Porter Novelli's Soon Mee Kim and GM's Craig Buchholz for a full and frank discussion about racial injustice.

The panel investigated what these events say about modern-day society, what needs to be done to break the never-ending cycle of racism and brutality against black people, the role of business and brands in leading change and how active listening within organizations is crucial in turning talk into meaningful action.