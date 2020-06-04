Exclusive: MHP Health appoints MSL’s former health MD to patient advocacy role

Dunlop’s brief is to strengthen the agency’s patient advocacy offer for its health clients, as part of its 40-strong health team and reporting to head of health, Kate Pogson.

She will work with directors Jonathon Sheppard, who returned to the agency last year after managing external relations for the MS Society, and Arabella Moore, who joined MHP from Save the Children, and help to build expertise in global purpose-led campaigns and partnerships.

Career path

Dunlop has more than 20 years’ experience leading patient advocacy programmes, tailoring engagement strategies for clients such as GSK, Novartis, Pfizer and Janssen.

She began her comms career at the integrated advertising agency Euro RSCG, now Havas Worldwide, where she rose to become consultant director after seven years at the firm.

Stints at health specialists Munro and Forster and then Chandler Chico agency were followed by the role of head of patient engagement at Weber Shandwick and then head of health engagement at Edelman.

Dunlop moved to MSL in 2018 as managing director of the health practice.

Commenting on her new role, Dunlop said: “The patient advocacy landscape has inevitably changed dramatically over recent months, resulting in a critical role for industry in helping to protect the future of patient communities.”

Pogson added: “I am beyond delighted that Alison has joined the team. To create authentic campaigns, they have to be rooted in patients’ lived experiences, and this is why our growth into patient advocacy campaigning is a natural extension to our existing work.”

MHP Health reported its second consecutive year of growth in this year’s PRWeek Top 150 health agencies league table.





