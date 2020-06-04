Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Wendy’s is donating $500,000 to “social justice.” The fast food chain tweeted Wednesday night, “Our voice would be nothing without black culture,” adding that it is “donating $500k to support social justice, the youth and education in the Black community starting with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and we’ll have receipts." In the coming days, Wendy’s will use its Twitter account to “amplify black voices.” #WendysIsOverParty has been trending on social media this week after it was discovered that James Bodenstedt, the CEO of Muy! Companies which franchises hundreds of Wendy’s, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell locations, donated to President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign.

Our voice would be nothing without Black culture. Right now, a lot of people are hurting because of blatant racism against Black people. Their voices need to be heard. Period. #BlackLivesMatter — Wendy's (@Wendys) June 3, 2020

NYT staffers are in open revolt over an op-ed. The New York Times ran a piece by Arkansas senator Tom Cotton Wednesday imploring the government to use military force against protestors. The paper’s editorial page editor James Bennett defended his decision to run the op-ed, explaining that “Times Opinion owes it to our readers to show them counter-arguments.” NYT writers tweeted that the op-ed puts its staffers in danger. Meanwhile, the New York NewsGuild called the publication of the essay “irresponsible.”

Happening today: Las Vegas is reopening its casino doors. They have been closed for 78 days, but hoping to lure tourists back as they reopen Thursday with safety measures in place, such as disinfected dice; hand sanitizer and face masks everywhere; limited numbers of players at tables; temperature checks at entrances to some resorts; and touchless cellphone check-ins.

A new PR firm has launched with LinkedIn, VSCO and Minted as clients. PR execs Margie Cader and Emily Lawi cofounded The Optimist Collective, an integrated comms firm. PRWeek has all the details.

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry was selected as Bynder’s global PR AOR. The digital asset management company wants the agency to help increase awareness of the Bynder brand in the U.S., U.K. and France in 2020, with plans to add Germany in 2021.