City trade body hires former shadow minister to lead public affairs

Reynolds, who takes up her new role in mid-June, was the MP for Wolverhampton North East and shadow secretary of state for communities and local government, as well as shadow Europe minister and a member of the House of Commons Brexit and Health Select Committees.

She will replace Ndidi Njoku in the role to lead the public affairs, policy and research team of 12 people, working alongside Jennifer Green, who leads a corporate comms team of seven people across PR, marketing and events.

New strategy

The trade body said Reynolds, who previously worked for public affairs agency Cogitamus before becoming an MP in 2010, was joining at an important moment for the organisation and its members.

She will work with members and key stakeholders to help shape the industry’s response to COVID-19 and will play a central role implementing the organisation’s new strategy.

The strategy, shaped by TheCityUK board chairman, Mark Tucker, is to help the industry respond to emerging trends, such as rapid technological change, shifting geopolitics and tensions in international trade.

The strategy also encompasses the pandemic, which the organisation said adds “another significant economic challenge”.

Reynolds said: “This role offers an exciting new challenge at a crucial time for the financial and related professional services industry. While people and businesses across the UK are working hard to adapt to the unprecedented changes brought about by the global Covid-19 pandemic, we will be looking ahead at the challenge of rebuilding the economy and getting businesses back on their feet.”

Miles Celic, chief executive at TheCityUK, added: “We are delighted that Emma will be joining TheCityUK team. At such an extraordinary time in our industry’s history, her considerable experience and political expertise will be a huge asset.”

