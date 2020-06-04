Hotels.com books UK agency partner

Manifest will help Hotels.com develop a brand strategy and engage with customers at a time when booking activity has been severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Manifest won the account following a competitive pitch process. The account will be led by associate director Helen Kenny.

“The reason we were really excited about winning it was because of how keen they are to build a brand strategy in what is traditionally a ‘price war’ category,” Manifest Group founder and CEO Alex Myers said.

“There’s a real opportunity for us to do something different and longstanding. It’s great to see Hotels.com buying into the way Manifest thinks. There was an immediate connection when we presented our channel agnostic strategy approach.”

One of the first tasks for the agency is to grow and develop a community around the brand, especially as booking activity is being curtailed by uncertainty around when lockdown rules will be eased.

“Establishing an emotional connection to the booking brand is something we can do, whether people are live booking now or getting excited about booking in the future,” Myers added.

“There’s commercial value to building that brand-consumer relationship.”

Manifest has already begun work with Hotels.com, helping the booking website earn more than 100 pieces of coverage.

This includes several articles about a surge in searches for accommodation around Barnard Castle in the wake of the Dominic Cummings lockdown breach.