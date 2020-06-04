Redhill gains duo of clients

Redhill has been appointed as the Asia agency of record by the Singapore branch of VP Bank, a boutique private bank specialising in wealth management solutions. For the client, Redhill will offer media relations and integrated comms services.

"This relationship with VP Bank is a significant milestone for us, as this marks the first time in which we have signed on an international private banking client of their stature," said Jacob Puthenparambil, CEO of Redhill. "As an organisation that is deeply rooted in Asia, we are thrilled and confident in leveraging our expertise and insights to propel VP Bank's expansion across the region."

The agency was also appointed by contactless payment solutions platform Fincy. The company is a new endeavour by Singapore-based smart city investor GBCI Ventures. This marks Fincy's first foray into the Singapore market.

Redhill's other regional clients include Emirates, Nokia, IDEMIA, Vickers Venture Partners, Carro and Jungle Ventures. PRWeek's APAC Top Consultancies league showed that Redhill recorded a 56% increase in revenue in 2019, one of the fastest-growing in the region.

