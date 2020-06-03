The Optimist Collective launches with clients LinkedIn, VSCO and Minted

NEW YORK: PR execs Margie Cader and Emily Lawi have cofounded comms firm The Optimist Collective, with LinkedIn, VSCO and Minted as clients.

The firm is headquartered in New York City and has five staffers. At its core, The Optimist Collective is an integrated comms firm and focused squarely on consumer comms, explained Cader.

“We feel we have a unique brand of optimistic thinking, insightful strategy and creative execution,” she said.

The firm, Cader noted, is very intentional about the work it takes on, seeking to partner with companies on products and ideas that can have a positive impact on consumers’ lives.

“We have chosen to operate as an extension of our clients’ internal teams,” said Lawi. “We have senior team members working on each of our clients’ businesses who really understand what their business needs are so we can operate as true partners and really make their jobs easier by giving them a deep bench so they can meet their business goals.”

With the launch of the firm, Cader will continue as principal of her consultancy, M. Cader PR, while Lawi will continue as principal of EGL Media Relations. Although their consultancies will continue to operate, Cader and Lawi said their main focus is The Optimist Collective.

Cader and Lawi have worked together in the past.

Cader explained that in 2018 M. Cader PR started working on LinkedIn’s consumer comms business. But as the work expanded, she had to bring on the right team of people.

“There was a project I felt [Lawi] could bring so much to, so we worked together on that,” said Cader.

The two felt that by joining forces through The Optimist Collective, they could bring better value to clients.