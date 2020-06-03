Bynder hires Red Lorry Yellow Lorry as global PR AOR

BOSTON: Bynder, a digital asset management company, has brought on Red Lorry Yellow Lorry as global PR AOR.

The agency was selected following an RFP process that started in February. Six agencies participated in the RFI and two agencies took part in the RFP. The account was awarded to RLYL in mid-April and work kicked off in May.

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry director of North America Meredith Eaton called the RFP pitch “a bit of a stressful one.”

“To lead this big, global pitch while under COVID lockdown, without power or WiFi due to a down tree in a windstorm, working off a mobile hotspot, all while my laptop and cellphone batteries were threatening to die was certainly not ideal and something I hope to never have to repeat,” said Eaton.

Bynder CMO Andrew Hally called it a real “grace under pressure” scenario.

RLYL will provide media and influencer relations, content creation and social media support. The agency also will work on market and competitive intelligence to influence the PR and marketing strategy, as well as localized strategic counsel across the geographies it’s supporting in the U.S., U.K., France and Netherlands, explained Eaton.

The main aim is to increase awareness of the Bynder brand in the U.S., U.K. and France in 2020, with plans to add Germany in 2021. The agency will also support Bynder in the Netherlands through the agency’s Convoy network partner MCS PR for region-specific campaigns.

Bynder wants its media presence in key European geographies to grow and RLYL “had those territories covered with the right experience and expertise,” Hally said. In the U.K. and France, particularly, Bynder has seen significant success but brand awareness has lagged. The firm will help the company tackle that.

“The martech landscape, and digital asset management in particular, is a very crowded space,” said Hally. “The [agency] will be helping us stand out from the pack with a regular cadence of activity – despite whether we have news to share or not. Their creativity will help us reach beyond traditional approaches to get in front of our audience in new and meaningful ways.”

RLYL has helped Bynder issue the results of a study in which it looked at whether marketers believe COVID-19 will transform marketing and branding. The agency also helped the company to gear up for the announcement of its latest acquisition of We Adapt, which is helping Bynder expand its content management and creation capabilities for print, images and video.

Bynder would not disclose the name of the incumbent agency, but LaunchSquad appears as a contact on recent press releases. A representative from LaunchSquad was not immediately available for comment.

Eaton is leading a team of six RLYL staffers on the account and MCS PR’s team in the Netherlands. Budget information was not disclosed.

Bynder has 1 million users across over 1,800 organizations, including Spotify, Puma and Icelandair, helping them to create, share and organize their digital content in the cloud, according to a statement. Founded in 2013, Bynder has since grown to over 350 employees in seven offices around the globe, including the Netherlands, U.S., Spain, U.K. and U.A.E.. The company is backed by Insight Partners.