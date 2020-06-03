Lodestone hires former PwC partner for board role

Warriner, who worked for PwC for 30 years, will bring corporate finance and M&A experience with him to the board-level job.

His role at Lodestone will include providing strategic advice to clients on refinancing, M&A and private equity, and using his network of C-suite contacts and former colleagues to help Lodestone grow its political risk practice.

In addition Warriner, who also holds a non-executive directorship at The Pebble Group and is managing director of investment bank GCA Altium, will advise the agency on corporate strategy and growth.

The senior hire comes as Lodestone has announced a series of recent project wins from several universities, as well as new clients Accenture and Nominet in its tech practice

David Wild, co-founder and chairman of Lodestone, said: “In these challenging times, we are looking to build resilience and strengthen our business for the long term. Stuart has a stellar track record in building businesses in a purposeful way. We look forward to working with him to build value for our clients.”





