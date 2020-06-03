John Smedley brings comms in-house and hires global head of PR

The fine knitwear specialist, which was established in 1784, has worked with PR agencies to handle comms in recent years, including Yellow Door, Exposure and ANM Comms. This is the first time John Smedley has brought PR, VIP and social media in-house.

The in-house team comprises Naylor and global brand director Jess Mcguire-Dudley.

Naylor’s remit includes the development of John Smedley’s global PR strategy, talent activation and digital communications across the UK, US, Italy and Japan.

He brings more than 10 years of communications experience to the role and has previously spent six years at ANM Comms, where he was head of VIP and special projects.

John Smedley managing director Ian Maclean said: “We are extremely pleased to have Andy on board, and can already see the benefits to the building of our brand that creating this in-house, global position will reap.

“Andy’s skills and contacts are of the highest calibre and we are excited to see the growth in the awareness of the John Smedley brand that he can generate."