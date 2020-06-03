Exclusive: Energy tech firm chooses agency for public affairs brief

The agency will work with the Manchester-based company to build awareness among key stakeholders in the government and media about the contribution it can make towards meeting the UK’s legal commitment to reaching net zero greenhouse emissions by 2050.

UrbanChain is an energy exchange system provider, which uses artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things and blockchain to create local energy markets, reduce bills and increase the use of renewable energy.

UrbanChain told PRWeek it hired Madano on the recommendation of its chairman, Abid Kazim, after the agency previously worked for the renewable energy investment company he ran – Next Energy Capital.

Michael Evans, managing partner at Madano, said: “This is another exciting integrated comms brief for our energy and environment practice, and representative of Madano’s vision to work with the companies shaping the future.”

Madano’s new client follows a related win for the agency, when it was hired by Hybrid Air Vehicles last month to help win government support to build a production facility for the firm’s Airlander vehicle.

The agency works with clients in highly regulated sectors such as technology, energy and healthcare.

Somayeh Taheri, chief executive of UrbanChain, said: “2020 is shaping up to be an exciting year for UrbanChain – we’re aiming to help redesign the energy market by halving consumer household energy bills, alleviate fuel poverty and improve people’s lives. We are confident that Madano’s range of capabilities and approach will help us significantly on this journey.”





