Rud Pedersen hires FleishmanHillard Germany practice lead to run new Berlin office

The move into Berlin is part of Rud Pedersen's expansion into European capitals and follows its move to Brussels in 2017.

The Berlin office will be led by Hendrik Hagemann, who was also head of FleishmanHillard Germany's Berlin base.

Hagemann brings more than 16 years of experience in advising national and international corporations, governments and associations and the public sector. He has worked at FleishmanHillard for six years, and was previously at KPMG.

In addition, Lars Scholtyssyk, a former reporter for Deutsche Welle and Bloomberg News, has joined Rud Pedersen Group as a senior consultant, while Rüdiger Lentz, an executive director of the Aspen Institute Germany, will serve as a senior advisor.

“The current crisis is leading to unparalleled government activity in Germany and across Europe. Our team is ideally placed to support the political and commercial success of industries in these turbulent times,” Hagemann said.

Rud Pedersen Group chief executive and president Morten Rud Pedersen said Germany was an important market for its European operations.

“Germany is a leader in Europe for both business and politics,” he said. “Our presence in Berlin will ensure that we can deliver for our international client base in a country that drives decisions affecting business across the continent.

“Our Berlin team complements the expertise of our group across Europe. Just like the teams in our other offices, the German team works with clients from all industries, and is particularly strong in industrials, defence, finance and fast-moving consumer goods.”

The consultancy, which was founded in Gothenburg, Sweden, now has offices in Stockholm, Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki, Tallinn, Brussles and Berlin.