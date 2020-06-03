Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Thousands of protesters defied curfews on Tuesday night, but the eighth straight night of demonstrations across the U.S. was largely peaceful. In New York City, police forced two Associated Press journalists to stop covering the protests. A Reuters/Ipsos poll found that a majority of Americans sympathize with the protests and disapprove of President Donald Trump's handling of the events.

More corporate response. HP president and CEO Enrique Lores posted on LinkedIn early this morning that his company has pledged a half-million dollars to social justice organizations. DoorDash cofounder and CEO Tony Xu pledged $1 million, split between Black Lives Matter and the creation of a fund to be directed to state and local organizations.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg defended his decision to leave up Trump's "looting--->shooting" post in a tense meeting with staff on Tuesday, the same week that civil rights leaders were left frustrated by Zuckerberg's response to the post. Facebook employees, working from home, staged a virtual walkout on Monday.

Republicans could be facing a last-minute change of venue for their convention, now scheduled for August in Charlotte. Trump again tweeted on Tuesday that the GOP will move the event if North Carolina's governor can not guarantee a full convention. Las Vegas, Nashville, Orlando and Atlanta are said to be in the mix as possible new sites.

Get to know Ink Communications. Media relations, one of the firm's top growth areas in 2019, is also a key area of investment for the tech shop this year, according to PRWeek's Agency Business Report 2020. The firm has offices in Denver, New York City and Austin, Texas.