Reflection, donation, event postponement – how the UK PR industry marked #BlackOutTuesday

Added 1 hour ago by Arvind Hickman

Here's a round up of how UK agencies and industry bodies marked Blackout Tuesday and paid respects to the Black community protesting for racial equality and justice.

News

UK communications agencies have joined peers in the US to stand in solidarity with people in the Black community who have protested for more than a week since the senseless death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

Several marked their respect on #BlackOutTuesday with posts on social media. Others, such as Don’t Cry Wolf, Finn Partners and WE, urged inward reflection and to take action to fight systemic racism.

The CIPR even delayed its CIPR Excellence Awards by a day out of respect to Blackout Tuesday.

Here is a selection of how the industry marked the occasion:

Don’t Cry Wolf

The agency said it would reflect on how it could contribute to the fight against racism and promised a donation to the cause in a considered thread.

Ketchum

Ogilvy UK

Premier

Finn Partners

In a group staff email, founding managing partner Peter Finn reiterated a commitment to equality and called on staff to reflect on the anxiety and frustrations of people of colour. He also urged people to vote so that elected officials can focus on “healing the divide” and advocate “inherent equality and natural rights for all people”, in what could be interpreted as a dig at US President Donald Trump.

'talk is cheap' - pr pros on brands supporting black protests

Brands should ensure their own house is in order and make meaningful contributions to a solution before expressing solidarity with black protestors, BAME communications leaders have urged.

Read full article

Purple

Havas UK

Porter Novelli UK

WE Communications

CIPR

The CIPR moved its CIPR Excellence Awards from Tuesday to today (Wednesday, 3 June) out of respect for Blackout Tuesday. It also posted the following statement.

PRCA

Read next: Our colleagues at PRWeek US have also produced a round-up of how agencies in the US are responding to the cause.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Latest Articles

Hot Right Now