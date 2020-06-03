Watch: easyJet launches comic book-inspired facemask covers

The campaign by PR agency Taylor Herring follows news that a small number of easyJet flights will restart from 15 June with new health and safety measures. These include requiring passengers, including children over six, to wear protective face masks on-board at all times.

The comic book face mask covers have been designed to help ease the experience for both kids and parents. Two designs - one of a lion, and the other of a pilot - will be free for children flying with easyJet from airports across Europe this summer.

They don’t replace the need for a mask to be worn, but are meant as a covering to be worn over a younger traveller’s own face mask. They can be taken home to keep and are washable for re-use.

The mask covers are from Irish artist Will Sliney, who is best known for his work on Marvel comics Spider-Man and Star Wars.

Taylor Herring CEO James Herring said: “The airport environment and in-flight experience could feel different and possibly daunting for younger travellers when flying resumes later this month. The idea is to raise awareness and normalise the necessity for face coverings at the airport and on board. We hope these fun masks will help children enjoy flying with easyJet while making things a little easier for parents too."

The awareness campaign will be activated in the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy and Portugal.

The agency has also produced a pre-flight safety measures video and photography series that explain new pre-flight procedures and disinfection methods.

