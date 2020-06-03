Newsfeed PR appoints Jodie Simpson to lead role

Simpson will lead the Good Relations sister agency, overseeing client work, team development and agency growth.

She will report to Good Relations Group chief executive Richard Moss and joins the board.

Simpson spent 12 years at Brands2Life, most recently as managing director of its Consumer practice. She previously worked at Nelson Bostock, Kazoo Communications, Lexis, Hill+Knowlton Strategies and Bite.

“I’m very excited to be joining such a great agency with such a talented bunch of people,” Simpson said.

“Its media and broadcast capabilities are second to none, and while earned will remain central to the offering, I will be bringing my integrated brand planning background to the table to take the agency forward.”

Newsfeed PR was established in 2017 as an independent sister agency to Good Relations within the VCCP Partnership.

The agency represents clients including There But Not There, Celebrity Cruises and Notonthehighstreet.

Newsfeed PR recently worked with Notonthehighstreet and Help Musicians to launch initiatives during the COVID-19 crisis.