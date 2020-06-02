Coffee Break with CMG’s Margenett Moore-Roberts

In a special episode of Coffee Break, PRWeek speaks to Constituency Management Group’s Margenett Moore-Roberts, who joined the IPG division in January from Golin.

Moore-Roberts talks about plans for making sure D&I is integrated across all the division’s operations and how business should respond to the racial and social injustices in recent weeks including the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis and white woman Amy Cooper calling police on a black man in Central Park on Memorial Day.

CMG is the umbrella group for IPG’s specialty marketing agencies, including PR firms including Weber Shandwick, Golin, as well as sports, experiential, digital and social media marketing and brand consulting.

Coffee Break is a weekly 15-minute intermission in your working day when you can find out more about PR pros occupying interesting roles across the industry, live each Wednesday morning by 11:00am ET.

