Coffee Break with Heineken’s Stacey Tank

This week’s episode of Coffee Break follows the journey of Stacey Tank, who is leaving her role in Atlanta leading a division of Home Depot to move to Amsterdam and become chief corporate affairs and transformation officer at Heineken.

Prior to joining the $110 billion home improvement retailer in 2015, Tank worked for the Dutch brewing company as SVP and chief corporate relations officer, based out of Heineken’s White Plains, New York HQ.

