‘Shared pain and shared responsibility’: Agencies promise to be part of the solution

Added 1 hour ago by Diana Bradley

Firms and industry groups are trying to comfort black employees and the African-American community.

PR agencies and industry bodies are releasing statements and posting on social media to show their support for the black community, following protests spurred by the death of George Floyd.

Some are pausing on social media as part of #BlackOutTuesday, while others are outlining what they are doing to build a better future. Some agency leaders have released statements about how they are fighting racial injustice.

Interpublic Group

Allison+Partners

Edelman
In a post on the agency's website entitled "Time for Brands to Step Up,” Edelman highlighted a $25 million donation made by Lowe's, the home improvement retailer run by black CEO and president Marvin Ellison to fund minority-owned small businesses. 

"Brands have a fundamental responsibility to join this discussion and to be part of the solution," said CEO Richard Edelman.

Ketchum

Ogilvy

Porter Novelli

WE

Prosek Partners

VOX Global president Robert Hoopes

“VOX has always strived to build a team and partnerships that reflect the fullness of America. Since our founding, we have supported clients as they advanced important diversity and inclusion causes across our nation. We believe our team and this work is more important than it has ever been. VOX will commit to supporting our team members that want to join the peaceful protests around the country, use our voices as leaders across organizations to make sure we address injustice and commit to reviewing our pro bono work to support causes that can best promote peace, justice and an end to systemic racism.”

Industry bodies

PRSA

PRSSA

Page

PR Council

