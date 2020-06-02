‘Shared pain and shared responsibility’: Agencies promise to be part of the solution

PR agencies and industry bodies are releasing statements and posting on social media to show their support for the black community, following protests spurred by the death of George Floyd.

Some are pausing on social media as part of #BlackOutTuesday, while others are outlining what they are doing to build a better future. Some agency leaders have released statements about how they are fighting racial injustice.

Interpublic Group

“As a company that creates advertising and marketing messages, we have an opportunity to make a difference. More than an opportunity, a responsibility.” Read IPG Chairman and CEO Michael Roth’s letter in full: https://t.co/6XFGom9ejU pic.twitter.com/rrllXqR42f — Interpublic Group (@InterpublicIPG) June 1, 2020

Allison+Partners

We’re pausing on social to listen to and support our employees + communities. We stand together in the fight against racial injustice in our country and will share in the coming days what we plan to do as an agency to take action for change. Black lives matter #blackouttuesday pic.twitter.com/tDcMA781sE — allisonpr (@AllisonPR) June 2, 2020

Edelman

In a post on the agency's website entitled "Time for Brands to Step Up,” Edelman highlighted a $25 million donation made by Lowe's, the home improvement retailer run by black CEO and president Marvin Ellison to fund minority-owned small businesses.

"Brands have a fundamental responsibility to join this discussion and to be part of the solution," said CEO Richard Edelman.

Ketchum

The unjustified deaths and mistreatment of black people have been ignored for too long.



We act in solidarity with the black community. We act in solidarity with all communities who are consistently marginalized. We act against racism and discrimination in all its forms. pic.twitter.com/S4CHe7Krym — Ketchum (@KetchumPR) June 1, 2020

Ogilvy

We face a moment of shared pain and shared responsibility—most importantly we face a moment of truth and accountability. We stand together with our Black colleagues, clients and partners in fighting racial injustice and inequality. — Ogilvy (@Ogilvy) June 1, 2020

Porter Novelli

On 6/2, we'll be joining our #client, @RecordingAcad, in solidarity for #BlackoutTuesday, a day to disconnect from work & reconnect with community.



We understand this takes more than a day & hope the time serves as a healing moment for our people as we build a better future. pic.twitter.com/MeWqFcG0k9 — Porter Novelli (@porternovelli) June 1, 2020

WE

A statement from our Global CEO and Founder on our commitment to honor, reflect and act as we all #StandTogether. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/QwEFwCeqVI — WE Communications (@WEcomms) June 2, 2020

Prosek Partners

In our latest #UnboxedThoughts piece, Josette Thompson, Denvol Haye and Ulric Kelly share their raw perspectives about their experiences amidst the ongoing protests regarding racial inequality in America, with the goal of educating and taking action. https://t.co/Z5Mui6bLRt pic.twitter.com/HyhbsFmX9p — Prosek Partners (@ProsekPR) June 2, 2020

VOX Global president Robert Hoopes

“VOX has always strived to build a team and partnerships that reflect the fullness of America. Since our founding, we have supported clients as they advanced important diversity and inclusion causes across our nation. We believe our team and this work is more important than it has ever been. VOX will commit to supporting our team members that want to join the peaceful protests around the country, use our voices as leaders across organizations to make sure we address injustice and commit to reviewing our pro bono work to support causes that can best promote peace, justice and an end to systemic racism.”

Industry bodies

PRSA

A message from PRSA Chair T. Garland Stansell, APR, to our professional and student members. pic.twitter.com/NjpmeFgeUc — PRSA (@PRSA) June 2, 2020

PRSSA

Use your voice when it’s needed the most. If you're looking for ways to help, visit and share the resources linked below. pic.twitter.com/O6o4lQDCdO — PRSSA (@PRSSANational) June 1, 2020

Page

Listen to @charwheeless share her perspective on the latest events underscoring racial inequality and what CCOs ought to do about it https://t.co/S4OvDXFQmJ — Page Society (@awpagesociety) June 1, 2020

PR Council