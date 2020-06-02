Activists are criticizing #BlackOutTuesday: Is it blocking important info?

Celebrities, brands, the music industry, PR agencies and average Joe consumers have been posting black squares on social media for #BlackOutTuesday to protest police violence and racism.

But some see the posts as clogging up their feeds – in a bad way – taking away from the well-intentioned gesture.

This is what the #BlackLivesMatter tag looks like on IG now. Where it previously had ground updates and resources for folks. pic.twitter.com/CGmbMQNJ92 — Rubén (@QueerXiChisme) June 2, 2020

What is your take?