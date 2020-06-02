Activists are criticizing #BlackOutTuesday: Is it blocking important info?

Added 1 hour ago by Diana Bradley

Some think the shutdown is counterproductive.

Blog

Celebrities, brands, the music industry, PR agencies and average Joe consumers have been posting black squares on social media for #BlackOutTuesday to protest police violence and racism.

But some see the posts as clogging up their feeds – in a bad way – taking away from the well-intentioned gesture.

What is your take?

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Get our email newsletters