Information Links
Adapt or die: Agencies embrace integration to drive success
After undergoing a time of transition, PR agencies are tossing aside single-discipline nomenclatures and further adopting integration to drive success in the ever-evolving communications landscape. By Steve Barrett
Agency revenue still rising in era of integration and transformation
PRWeek's annual Agency Business Report content is live - the big story is that PR is becoming one cog in a wheel of wider services.
Holding company CEOs evolving their agencies in changing times
As the world continues to be in political and economic flux, the top marketing services network CEOs discuss how it's affecting their agencies.
PRWeek UK Top 150: The 'Goldilocks' principle pays dividends
2016 was a year when the 'squeezed middle' of the PR consultancy world hit back. Political uncertainty and clever diversification meant agencies with enough scale and focus enjoyed a bumper year.
PRWeek reveals the Top 150 UK PR consultancies in 2017
The PRWeek 2017 rankings of the UK's Top 150 PR Consultancies form part of the Global Agency Business Report 2017.
From the editor-in-chief: UK consultancies boom as global demand grows
Today, PRWeek publishes the definitive annual report on the communications consultancy sector, both in the UK (the Top 150 rankings) and globally (the wider Agency Business Report).
Infographic: The PR industry by the numbers
PR industry revenue was up in the U.S. and globally in 2016, but those numbers only tell part of the story. More data from PRWeek's 2017 Agency Business Report below.