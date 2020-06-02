Pitch Influence competition launches, with PR firms urged to enter

The Pitch Influence competition, organised by The Branded Content Marketing Association (BCMA), is aimed at PR firms, social-media agencies and content creators (influencers).

Entrants must produce a one-minute video pitching what they can provide to brands. It could relate to a product, idea or simply themselves, focusing on what makes them different, the value they bring and why a brand might want to work with them.

The producers of the best videos will be invited to make a three-minute pitch at the Borderless Live event in London on 11 September.

The winner of best agency and best content creator will win £1,000, alongside an award and subsequent exposure.

PRWeek and Campaign are media partners for the event and will be represented among the judges. The competition is supported by the Influence global podcast and Borderless Live.

Gordon Glenister, global head of influencer marketing at the BCMA, said: “All of us have had a challenging time over the last few months, and so we wanted to create an opportunity to showcase our industry in the best way possible.”

For more information about how to enter, click here.





