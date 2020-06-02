Edelman cuts staff by nearly 7%

CHICAGO: Edelman is taking significant cost-cutting measures including layoffs, furloughs, pay reductions and reduced work weeks in response to the business impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The firm is planning to reduce its workforce by 390 staffers, or just less than 7% of its global staff. It will also ask for salary reductions of 5% to 20% scaled by compensation level, CEO Richard Edelman told employees in a memo on Tuesday.

In March, Edelman said he would not lay off staff in response to the pandemic. On Tuesday, he called the decision to eliminate positions “gut-wrenching.”

“I said we were prepared to take the business down to zero profit. We did not want to get into loss-making, but I said our intention was to press ahead until we could do so no longer,” Edelman told staffers in the memo. “We had done this successfully in the two previous recessions of 2001 and 2008, with only a temporary senior compensation reduction. Today, despite all efforts, we are beyond the threshold of loss-making and to ensure the long-term health of our business, I must change course.”

In February, the firm was on track for 2% growth despite COVID-19 affecting Asian markets, and the agency had an 11% margin the following month. However, it is now operating at a slight net loss with cash reserves used to offset slower receivables, Edelman told staff.

“As a business, we have suffered a succession of body blows. This is a truly global recession. No office, market or region escaped its impact. We expected the first wave of declines in March, from travel, hospitality, automotive and airline clients whose business faced historic declines in demand,” he said. “Then came massive cuts in our energy business as oil prices sank to 20-year lows, which have had a greater breadth and depth of impact on our business.”

To avoid layoffs, the firm reduced compensation for executives on its global operating committee by 15% to 20%, eliminated the use of freelancers, paused its internship program and limited external recruiting.

It is now offering departing staffers career transition services, including help with personal marketing and resume writing; an employee assistance program for an additional six months; LinkedIn learning; alumni networking; and a $1,000 credit to use for technology, such as a laptop or other expenses.