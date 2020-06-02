Target’s Shipt hires Molly Snyder as chief comms officer

BIRMINGHAM, AL: Shipt, a grocery delivery service owned by Target, has hired Molly Snyder as its first comms head.

Snyder started in the chief comms officer role on Monday and reports to Shipt CEO Kelly Caruso. Snyder will have responsibility for external and internal communications for the company, including media relations, executive communications and internal communications across the enterprise.

“We have a fantastic story to continue to build and tell,” Snyder said. “I’m thrilled to be on board, working side by side with the leadership team, my team and all our Shipt colleagues during this unprecedented time and as we move into the future.”

Most recently, Snyder was SVP of public affairs and comms for U.S. Bank. She started there in September 2017 and exited last month.

David Palombi, U.S. Bank’s EVP and chief global communications and public affairs officer, told PRWeek the bank hasn’t filled Snyder’s role yet.

He called Snyder a “star."

“She came in and rejuvenated our business communications work, attracting new talent, forging closer ties with the business leaders and improving our business impact and speed to market,” Palombi explained. “And she did all that while being a great leader and an even better colleague. No doubt we will miss her; I miss her already.”

Before her role at the bank, Snyder held various positions at Target for six years, most recently as director of comms.

Target acquired Shipt in 2017 for $550 million with the intention to bolster the retailer’s fulfillment capabilities. Although Shipt is owned by Target, other retail partners include Costco, Kroger, Meijer, HEB, Petco, Office Depot, CVS and Sur La Table. Shipt is now available in 300 metropolitan areas.

Target reported Q1 sales of $19.6 billion, up 11.3% from $17.63 billion a year ago. Shipt sales grew 278% in the quarter.